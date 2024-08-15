Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Update

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Electro Optic Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EOPSF remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Electro Optic Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates in Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

