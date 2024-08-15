Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1,025.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $725.00.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $948.29.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Shares of LLY stock opened at $930.35 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $966.10. The company has a market cap of $884.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $875.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 295,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,807,000 after buying an additional 60,897 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.