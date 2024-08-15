Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 881,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Down 17.9 %

Shares of BABYF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 498,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 227.97% and a negative net margin of 161.78%.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

