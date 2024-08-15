EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Trimmed by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,919 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $6.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.18. 188,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.50 and a twelve month high of $401.98. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

