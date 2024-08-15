EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,500 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the July 15th total of 666,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of EME stock traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.18. 188,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,602. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.23. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

