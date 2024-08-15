Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $90.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Emeren Group has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.50.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,885,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in Emeren Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Emeren Group by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

