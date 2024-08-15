enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.96% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Research analysts forecast that enCore Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in enCore Energy by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 2,626,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
