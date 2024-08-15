enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

enCore Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

enCore Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 346,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,232. enCore Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $617.75 million, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Research analysts forecast that enCore Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in enCore Energy by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 2,626,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

