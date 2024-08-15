Energi Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $591,793.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00035072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,857,573 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

