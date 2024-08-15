Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Reduced by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 207,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 122,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 4,747,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,485,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

