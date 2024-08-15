EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,669,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,972,160 shares.The stock last traded at $12.77 and had previously closed at $12.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

