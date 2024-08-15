Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17, Zacks reports.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ ELVN traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,162. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $27.67.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELVN. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $438,098.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 376,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 17,475 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $438,098.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $85,408.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,089,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,633 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.