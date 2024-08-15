Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $141.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.73.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $117.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

