Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,405 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $493.19. 208,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $502.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

