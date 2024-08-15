Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,686 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. 3,018,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

