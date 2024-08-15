Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 21,652 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.16% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $38,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 182,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,172. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

