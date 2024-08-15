Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,878 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $72,265,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.74. The stock had a trading volume of 533,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

