Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,863 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.89. 221,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.