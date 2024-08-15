Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,183 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,947 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $110.88. 1,911,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $115.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

