Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 7,530 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,917,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,202,801. The company has a market cap of $237.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $165.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

