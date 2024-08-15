Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,025,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $548,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $10,893,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $46.65.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.