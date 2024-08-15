Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $6.66 on Thursday, reaching $255.37. The company had a trading volume of 152,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.64 and its 200 day moving average is $250.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

