Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 2.18% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $46,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $74.73. 70,916 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

