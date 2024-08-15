Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Shares of TRV traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.41. The stock had a trading volume of 226,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.64 and a 200 day moving average of $215.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

