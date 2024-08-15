Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $501,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. 2,347,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,955. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.