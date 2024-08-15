Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 18,814 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,345 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 358,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after buying an additional 73,680 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,911,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,117,234 shares of company stock worth $76,982,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.78. 5,762,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,068,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

