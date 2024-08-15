Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 43,298 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.63. 2,130,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,021. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.