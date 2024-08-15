Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 4,601 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 580,874 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

