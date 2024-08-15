Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $467,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $639,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CLOA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $52.02.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

