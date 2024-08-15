Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

