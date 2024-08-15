Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,116,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $158,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 728,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,378. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

