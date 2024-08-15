Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after buying an additional 243,579 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 58,877 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,005. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

