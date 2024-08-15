Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,978 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $60,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 474,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,917. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.