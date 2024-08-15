Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $76,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,873. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.