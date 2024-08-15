Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $198.95. 1,008,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,078. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

