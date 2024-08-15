Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $180.36. The company had a trading volume of 866,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,521. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

