Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,176 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $189,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,124. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.60.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.