Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.50% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,084,000 after acquiring an additional 32,532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,577,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after buying an additional 57,642 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,091,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 607,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,776 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. 29,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,995. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $974.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

