Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $69.09 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $69,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,174 shares of company stock worth $175,146,777 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $12.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $539.02. 6,262,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,330,188. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

