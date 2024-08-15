Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $9.77 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after purchasing an additional 944,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $437,420,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,559,000 after purchasing an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,093,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,451,000 after buying an additional 132,576 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.24. The company had a trading volume of 673,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,271. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

