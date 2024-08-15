Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after buying an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,483 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.90. 2,247,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,783,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

