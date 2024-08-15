Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.54 and its 200-day moving average is $253.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

