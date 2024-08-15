Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

WMB stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.74. 1,629,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,687. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.