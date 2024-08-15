Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 13,157 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Kenvue by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 214,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 47.0% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 21.1% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 680,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118,402 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.5 %

KVUE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 4,784,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,163,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

