Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,965 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,737,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in CME Group by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $204.95. 542,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $928,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Read Our Latest Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.