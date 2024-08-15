Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,148 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $2,555,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,838,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,334,000 after buying an additional 438,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.69. 3,552,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 246.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

