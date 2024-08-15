Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 849 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $33,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 147,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 43,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

DMXF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. 24,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,419. The company has a market cap of $671.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $71.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

