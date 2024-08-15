Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,598 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3,697.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 381,954 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.85. 159,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

