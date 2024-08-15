Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,279 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,242.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,870 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.88. 2,239,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

