Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 15,926 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,765. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

