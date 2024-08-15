Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 22,306 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $272,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,370. The company has a market capitalization of $401.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

